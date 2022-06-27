Convicted Gunman Just Released From Prison Nabbed In Garfield Bar Shooting

A 23-year-old ex-con from Garfield who was paroled only weeks ago after serving time for a drive-by was arrested and charged with a shooting last week at a local bar.

Ramon Santana, 23, was wanted on a warrant for the 1 a.m. shooting on June 19 when Garfield Police Officer Nicholas Kopacz spotted him walking near the corner of Midland Avenue and Outwater Lane exactly a week later -- also around 1 a.m., Capt. Richard Uram said.

The shooting capped an argument among several people outside The Hive Bar on Outwater Lane, he said.

Santana, of Palisade Avenue, remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, after being taken into custody on Sunday.

If convicted, he's expected to face significant prison time.

Records show Santana had been released from state custody in April after serving 13 months of a three-year maximum term for a drive-by shooting just off Route 46 in Hasbrouck Heights.

Prosecutors said he'd fired from an SUV at a 17-year-old target, who was alone outside the Boulevard Apartments on Hoehn Avenue. The boy wasn't struck, they said.

Santana was originally charged with attempted murder, child endangerment and various weapons offenses. He spent nearly 10 months in the jail before pleading guilty to aggravated assault charges.

