Convicted Felon From Garfield Caught With Loaded Gun Hidden In Vehicle 'Trap': Little Ferry PD

A Little Ferry police lieutenant nabbed a convicted felon from Garfield with a loaded gun stashed in a hidden compartment of his vehicle, authorities said.

Lt. John Andronaco spotted the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked on Redneck Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Police Chief James Walters said.

The driver -- Raul Leguen, 42 -- "appeared startled, quickly looking down," the chief said. The vehicle's rear license plate also was covered by snow, he said.

Leguen pulled out, turned the vehicle around and passed Adronaco, who ran a computer check that showed the owner wanted on active warrants, Walters said.

Leguen then suddenly pulled the Jeep into a driveway without signaling before Andronaco stopped him, the chief said.

Leguen, who was driving with a suspended license, told the lieutenant that the vehicle is owned by his brother, who's serving time on a drug conviction, Walters said.

His passenger said he was visiting from the Dominican Republic for a few weeks, the chief added.

A consented search turned up a hidden "trap" that had been added to the center console and was operated by a window motor, Walters said.

Inside was a handgun loaded with 13 rounds and wrapped in two plastic shopping bags, he said.

Courthouse Auto Body towed the vehicle.

Leguen, who has a drug conviction on his record, was arrested on weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Officers Joe Convery and Gaetano Fernandes assisted. Walters also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for its assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.