Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Contractor's Truck Splits Utility Pole On Busy Northwest Bergen Road

Jerry DeMarco
Wyckoff Avenue between Fardale Avenue and Lehmann Street in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A stretch of Wyckoff Avenue was indefinitely closed Friday afternoon after a contractor's truck snapped a utility pole.

The driver of the Louis Lee and Son asphalt paving truck out of North Haledon apparently wasn't injured seriously in the noontime-hour crash, which also downed wires, between Fardale Avenue and Lehmann Street in Mahwah.

The road was closed in both directions while a crew from Orange & Rockland Utilities replaced the pole.

Township police responded and were investigating.

