Contractor Used $75K Downpayment To Gamble In AC, Buy Boat, Bogus Rolex: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old contractor from has been arrested for taking nearly $75,000 for a construction project then blowing it in Atlantic City, a new boat and a new car, authorities said.

An investigation into Richard A. Smith Jr., of Williamstown, began in December 2021, after a Riverton resident told police that Smith, who owns Beyond Renovations LLC, took two payments for wok on an addition, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Riverton Police Chief John Shaw said.

Instead of doing the work, Smith used the money to visit Atlantic City casinos to play in a poker tournament, bought a fake Rolex watch and a new car, authorities said.

After accepting the checks from the victim, Smith allegedly changed the name of his business to ARB Builder’s Group and continued taking deposits for projects from new customers, Coffina and Shaw said.

Smith was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 1 during a warranted search at his home, the prosecutor said. He was charged with one count of second-degree attempted theft by deception, two counts of third-degree theft by deception and one count of third-degree misapplication of entrusted property.

Smith was being held at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by the defendant is urged to call the Riverton Police Department at 856-829-1212

The investigation was conducted by the Riverton Police Department, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Monroe Township Police Department.

Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy, supervisor of the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit, and Assistant Prosecutor Michael Sullivan, supervisor of the BCPO Civil Remedies Unit are handling the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.