Construction Tool Prompts Unfounded 'Shots Fired' Report At Wegmans

Jerry DeMarco
The situation across from the Wegmans in Montvale was quickly resolved. Photo Credit: Kevin Travers

A construction site worker using a masonry gun triggered an unfounded report of shots fired Friday afternoon at the Wegmans in Montvale.

One of three men who were working at a development across from the supermarket was using the .22-caliber tool, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The gun fires nails into concrete, masonry or steel.

Police quickly -- and cautiously -- responded to the call shortly before noon.

The matter was promptly resolved, the chief said.

