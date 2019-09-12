CONFIRMED: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Out Of Prison

Mike Sorrentino is officially a free man.

The "Jersey Shore" star's agent confirmed he walked out of prison Thursday morning after an 8-month stint for tax evasion in Otisville Federal Correctional Institution.

MTV vehicles followed the star, 37, after being released around 8:10 a.m., his agent said.

Although he's no longer behind bars, Sorrentino still faces 24 months of supervised release and 500 hours of community service, the media outlet said.

Fellow cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- who lives in Madison with her husband and three kids -- posted a screenshot of a text Sorrentino sent in a group chat saying he was out of prison.

"Turn up we free," he wrote. "#freesitch. Excited to see you guys soon."

The Situation is a free man.

Sorrentino's PR team issued the following statement Thursday morning:

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort.

"We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours."

His wife, Lauren, posted this iconic scene from "Goodfellas" with the caption: "Mood."

Karen Hill waits for Henry Hill's prison release in Goodfellas.

Cast member and close friend Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio -- who posted an Instagram video of himself driving in New Jersey earlier this week -- Vinny Guadagnano, Ronnie Magro and others may have been here to celebrate.

Mike Sorrentino, center, with Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.

DelVecchio and Guadagno visited Sorrentino in prison earlier this summer.

