Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Indian NJ Dad Who Abducted Son Four Years Ago Captured In England, Extradited To US
News

CONFIRMED: Male, Female Bodies Pulled From Passaic River Are Couple Drowned By Ida

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana
Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

CONFIRMED: The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office on Friday positively identified two bodies pulled from the Passaic River over the previous two days as a former high school prom king and queen swept away in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters last week.

A search for Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21, had ended when the medical examiner's office finally confirmed their identities Friday afternoon based on dental and medical records, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Nidhi and Ayush were swept into a storm drain that empties into the river after getting out of their car on Main Street during last week's torrential downpour.

Ayush's body was pulled from the river in Kearny on Wednesday, the mayor said.

Nidhi's body was recovered at the Newark/Harrison border around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Passaic River (file photo)

Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

The recoveries followed extensive searches over several days involving local and State Police dive teams, sonar, drones and other resources.

Meanwhile, a search continued upriver for the body of a Little Falls woman who also was swept away by floodwaters from Ida.

Several boats, divers, K9 units and others intensified their efforts Friday to find Donna Lomagro. They were concentrating on the area around the Great Falls in Paterson, one responder said.  CLICK HERE TO READ MORE....

Donna Lomagro

WOODLAND PARK PD

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.