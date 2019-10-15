Company Wants To Try Out Flying Car In Jersey City: Report

Ferries, tunnels, a bridge, helicopters, kayaks, jet skis, swimming, walking ( when it's been cold enough ) -- all have been used to cross the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.

And now a California startup wants to add a retro-futurist option to the commuter menu: flying cars.

Jersey Digs reports that Kitty Hawk Corp. has sought permission to erect a test hangar and a dock somewhere along Hudson Street in Jersey City for its Flyer, a small fan-driven craft that zips along at a height of about 10 feet.

The company submitted an application with the state Department of Environmental Protection in August and told Jersey Digs that Jersey City is one of a number of locations the company is considering for its roll out. Kitty Hawk is funded by Larry Page, who co-founded Google.

The company says the Flyer, a one-seater with two outrigger-style extensions on either side that serve as mounts for 10 electric-powered fans -- can fly up to 20 mph.

In an earlier interview the company's CEO said the Flyer could travel from Jersey City to Times Square in just a few minutes at an energy cost of just 10 cents.

"It would be transformational to almost every person I know," the CEO, Sebastian Thrun, said.

