Commuters Fuming Over Disabled Amtrak Train Causing NJ Transit Delays

NJ Transit passengers fumed after a disabled Amtrak train caused 60-minute delays early Wednesday morning.

Transit officials cited disabled Amtrak track equipment in one of the Hudson River tunnels as a reason for the delayed train service to and from New York Penn Station, according to multiple tweets sent out just before 8 a.m.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored on PATH trains at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark Penn Station.

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about the travel issues that were disrupting their rush-hour commute.

With the exception of the Atlantic City line, all rail lines were still experiencing delays as of 10:45 a.m., the NJ Transit website shows.

