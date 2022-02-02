Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Paterson Man Shot Dead On City Street
News

Commuters Fuming Over Disabled Amtrak Train Causing NJ Transit Delays

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit passengers fumed after a disabled Amtrak train caused 60-minute delays early Wednesday morning.
NJ Transit passengers fumed after a disabled Amtrak train caused 60-minute delays early Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: NJ Transit (Facebook)/ @garygarelick (Twitter)

NJ Transit passengers fumed after a disabled Amtrak train caused 60-minute delays early Wednesday morning.

Transit officials cited disabled Amtrak track equipment in one of the Hudson River tunnels as a reason for the delayed train service to and from New York Penn Station, according to multiple tweets sent out just before 8 a.m.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored on PATH trains at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark Penn Station.

Passengers took to Twitter to complain about the travel issues that were disrupting their rush-hour commute.

With the exception of the Atlantic City line, all rail lines were still experiencing delays as of 10:45 a.m., the NJ Transit website shows.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.