Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 22-Year-Old CT Man Charged In NJ Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
News

Commuter Bus Topples Traffic Light At Border of Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bus crash at the corner of South Summit Avenue near West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Bus crash at the corner of South Summit Avenue near West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5. Photo Credit: Joe Dulanie/Lynn Paret (SPECIAL to DAILY VOICE)

No injuries were reported when a commuter bus downed a traffic light Monday afternoon at a busy intersection at the border of Hackensack and Hasbrouck Heights.

Somehow the NJ TRANSIT bus being leased by Coach USA was the only vehicle damaged in the collision across from the 7-Eleven on South Summit Avenue off the corner of West Pleasantview Avenue around 2 p.m.

Southbound South Summit Avenue into Boulevard remained closed for cleanup, repairs and an investigation of the accident's cause.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.