Community Shaken As Young Moonachie Firefighter, Port Authority Tunnel And Bridge Agent Dies

Shock mixed with sadness and grief as news spread late Monday that a Bergen County first responder had died.

"It is with a heavy heart the Moonachie Fire Department announces the passing of active firefighter Chris Kucan," the department wrote.

Kucan, of Wood-Ridge, worked as a tunnel and bridge agent with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey at the Lincoln Tunnel. He was also an EMT with the Moonachie First Aid and Rescue Squad.

"Chris, may you watch down on us from the heavens above," the department wrote. "Rest in eternal peace."

Arrangements were pending.

Requiescat in pace Franklin Smith

