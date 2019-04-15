Community Rallies For 'Selfless' NJ State Trooper Mourning Wife, 45

Elkin Orellano of Bloomfield gives wherever he can.

The New Jersey State Trooper works at 5K charity runs. He has spent time away from his family to volunteer in Puerto Rico. The father of two would help anyone who needs it, friends say.

Now, Orellano is the one in need.

More than $6,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for him and his two daughters as of Monday morning, after his wife of 22 years, Karina Orellano, died suddenly last month.

Karina Orellano , 45, died on March 2 due to complications of a brain aneurysm, says the GoFundMe launched by Jose Soto. She was born in Peru and worked as a PACS senior clinician for Children’s Aid and Family Services in Fair Lawn.

Funds from the campaign will go toward offsetting her family's loss of income, as well as the education funds for her daughters, Adrianna and Sophia Orellano.

"Elkin would take the shirt off his back for anyone who needs it," Soto said. "Now it is our time to help Elkin and his daughters during this time of grief."

