Community Rallies Around Family Of Bergen Boy, 12, Seriously Injured In Sledding Accident

An overwhelming outpouring of love and support has lifted the hearts of a 12-year-old Oradell boy and his family as he continues his recovery from a sledding accident.

Noah Ryback was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after he was injured while sledding with friends in Van Saun Park in Paramus on Feb. 8.

Following surgery, he was transferred to Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick, where he’s “receiving all the treatment and rehabilitation that he needs,” Noah’s father posted in the “Team Noah” Facebook group.

“He is eating, moving around, getting stronger, and smiling,” Chaim Rybak wrote. “He still tires quickly, and requires a lot of rest. But he misses all of his family and friends, and looks forward to seeing everyone again.”

Support from the community and beyond has been heartwarming.

A meal chain has kept busy, more than 200 “Team Noah” signs were planted throughout town, “Team Noah” bracelets are spreading and members of the River Dell High School lacrosse team shoveled snow around the Rybak family home.

Get-well wishes have been posted by, among others, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, along with dozens of posters -- and posts -- made by classmates, teammates and other youngsters.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $76,000 as of Sunday.

“We cannot say enough about the level of treatment he received” at HUMC, Chaim Rybak wrote in the "Team Noah" group. “All of the doctors, nurses and staff [there] have our sincere and utmost gratitude.”

Rybak also thanked “all the members of Team Noah, all of the countless friends, neighbors, strangers (no more), restaurants, businesses and others that have reached out to us with love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Your kindness and generosity has entered our hearts and lifted our family,” he added. “Your words have lifted our spirits, your outreach has touched our souls. Our own words cannot possibly convey how we feel.

“Thank you” is not sufficient to express our overwhelming gratitude, sincere love and deep respect for everyone, but it will have to do for now.

“We would rather not single any one person or entity out for fear of overlooking another,” Chaim Rybak wrote, “but we would like to particularly thank all the people of the Town of Oradell for rallying around Noah and our family. The people of this town have embraced us like family during the hardest time of our lives.”

Noah will remain at Children's Hospital "as long as necessary and Jodi and I will be right here by his side, with [sister] Lily at home cheering him on (no visitors due to COVID-19).”

Noah and fellow members “look forward to seeing and thanking everyone in person,” Rybak wrote. “Until that time, I will try to provide additional updates on Noah’s recovery.

“Adversity bring strength, and we are moving forward with that strength and positivity.”

