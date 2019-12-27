Community Grieves At Passing Of Mahwah High School Junior, 16

A community united in grief as word spread of the sudden death Friday of a 16-year-old Mahwah High School junior.

A funeral service was scheduled this coming Tuesday for Marcus Kayal, a dedicated Class of ‘21 student and soccer player at Mahwah High School.

"This sudden passing leaves our school community truly saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with our dear friends, our colleagues and our students," Mahwah Schools Supt. C. Lauren Schoen wrote in a notice to parents.

Marcus’s parents, George and Deborah, are teachers at the high school.

His brothers -- Jordan, James, Michael and Joseph – all were graduated from MHS.

Visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home , 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church in Woodland Park, with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

Mahwah High School's library media center will be open for students who need additional support from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 30, Schoen said.

"We extend our sincerest sympathies and condolences to all members of the Kayal family," Mahwah Mayor John Roth said. "You will be in our thoughts and prayers as we begin the New Year. It is hoped that time and precious memories will help to heal the pain of this great loss."

Donations may be made in memory of Marcus to the NJ Sharing Network or the American Heart Association .

