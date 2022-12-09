Contact Us
Common Drug Shortage Plagues US

Cecilia Levine
Amoxi tabs
Amoxi tabs Photo Credit: Persia Salehi Wikimedia

This cold and flu season may be feel worse than others: There's a shortage in some commonly-found medication, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to VOX, the reason for the shortages could be either due a lack of raw materials or a problem at the manufacturing plant.

The following drugs and medications might be more difficult to find on shelves this year, according to the FDA:

Have you had trouble finding a specific medication for you or your family? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Click here for the full list from the FDA.

