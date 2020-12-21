Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: HEROES: Paramus Police Officers Rescue Suicidal Hackensack Man Atop IKEA Ledge
Comedian John Mulaney Checks Into Pennsylvania Rehab Center

Cecilia Levine
John Mulaney
John Mulaney Photo Credit: Flickr user Dominick D

Comic John Mulaney checked into a Pennsylvania rehab center over the weekend, Page Six reports.

Mulaney, 38, will spend 60 days at the unnamed center for alcohol and cocaine addiction, the report says.

A source told the outlet that the "Saturday Night Live" alum's family and friends are happy with him getting help and focusing on his health.

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly," the source said. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.

“He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

The Emmy Award-winning standup started drinking at 13 years old, and said he first got sober at 23. 

He has since been open about his struggles with addiction.

Photo credit: Flickr user idominick

