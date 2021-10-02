Coffee With A Cop: Bergen Sheriff Adds Twist To Help Veterans, Homeless In Need

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton is adding a layer to the popular “coffee with a cop” campaign -- both literally and figuratively.
Cureton is asking residents and merchants to bring along a new or slightly used coat -- to be donated to help veterans in need and the homeless stay warm -- in exchange for some chit-chat and java.
“We’re also collecting hats, scarves and gloves,” the sheriff said.
The next meetup will be Thursday at the Wawa at 505 South River Street in Hackensack from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Another is set for Feb. 20 at the Liberty Commons near Marshalls on southbound Route 17 in East Rutherford from 9 a.m. to noon.
The sheriff thanked Wawa of South River Street for donating the Joe.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.