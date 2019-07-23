Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

CLOSING: 381 Main In Little Falls To Shut Its Doors

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
381 Main will be closing officially Aug. 4.
381 Main will be closing officially Aug. 4. Photo Credit: 381 Main Facebook

381 Main in Little Falls will be holding on final football party this weekend.

The Main Street bar and grille will be holding "Our Last Football Party" July 28 to kick off NFL pre-season -- and a few farewell drinks.

381 Main's last day in business will be Aug. 4, but the owners hope to soon open a new location in town.

"It is with heavy hearts, and while it was not our choice, great things are on the horizon," 381 Main said in a Facebook post.

"We are working on securing a new location in Little Falls that will allow us to come back bigger and better."

The joint opened as a martini bar in 2005 but was converted into a sports bar with brick oven pizza five years later.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.