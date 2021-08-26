CLOSED: No Swimming At 5 NJ Beaches Due To Fecal Bacteria

Five of New Jersey's beaches were closed for swimming Thursday after a second batch of water samples showed high levels of fecal bacteria.

Swimming advisories were initially issued at 13 beaches, where enterococci levels exceeded 104 colony forming units (cfu) Monday.

Levels remained elevated at the following five beaches, according to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection:

Beachwood Beach West river beach, Beachwood

East Beach Station Avenue river beach, Pine Beach

Hancock Avenue bay beach, Seaside Heights

Reese Avenue bay beach, Lavallette

25th Street bay beach, Barnegat Light

Water at those five beaches have been retested, and levels are expected to be released Thursday.

