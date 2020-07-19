CLOSED: 6 New Jersey State Parks Reach Capacity

Six New Jersey parks were closed due to reaching capacity limits Sunday.

As of 1:20 p.m., Hopatcong (Morris County), High Point (Sussex County) and Wawayanda (Passaic County) state parks were closed, as were

Long Pond Ironworks State Park (North Ramp and South Ramp of Monksville Reservoir in Passaic County), Norvin Green State Forest (Passaic County) and Ramapo Mountain State Forest (Bergen County) were also closed.

Island Beach State Park in Ocean County, however, had reopened as of 1:20 p.m.

