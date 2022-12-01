CLOSE CALL: Female Driver, 75, Hospitalized After Tree Falls On SUV In Englewood

A 75-year-old driver was injured but narrowly escaped a more tragic fate when a falling tree hit her car in Englewood.

The Totowa motorist was headed south on Broad Avenue near Huguenot Avenue in her 2002 Lexus SUV when the tree toppled onto the roadway, taking down a utility pole and wires that fell across the vehicle, around 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

She complained of pain to her neck and back and was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Pulice said.

That stretch of Broad Avenue remained closed while the tree was removed and repairs were made.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.