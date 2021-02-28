Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley
Clifton Woman Charged With Video-Recorded Sex Assault Of Child, 6, While 5-Year-Old Watched

Jerry DeMarco
Mourissa McCarthy
Mourissa McCarthy Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A video shows an 18-year-old Clifton woman sexually assaulting a 6-year-old while a 5-year-old watched, authorities said following her arrest.

Mourissa McCarthy is charged with crimes that carry extreme state prison sentences, including 25 years to life with a requirement that 85% of the time be served before parole eligibility.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said detectives from her Special Victims Unit interviewed witnesses and obtained vide of the incident, which she said occurred at a Clifton home.

They arrested McCarthy on Saturday and charged her with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and several child endangerment counts.

She was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

