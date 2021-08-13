Clifton Police Officer Indicted On Child Sex Assault Charges

Grand jurors in Paterson returned an indictment charging a Clifton police officer with several child sex abuse counts, authorities said Friday.

Frank Castro-Ramirez, 40, has remained held in the Passaic County Jail ever since his June 3 arrest, records show.

Special Victims Unit Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured the indictment charging him with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment

Clifton police notified unit detectives of the allegations in late May, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The Special Victims Unit investigators then interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who, she said, “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Castro-Ramirez on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Clifton between May 2019 and April 2021,” the prosecutor said.

Superior Court Judge Marybel Ramirez later ordered that the officer -- who's been suspended without pay since his arrest -- remain held pending trial. He’ll be arraigned before Ramirez at a future date, Valdes said.

