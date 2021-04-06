Clifton Police Officer Charged With Sexually Abusing Child Over Two Years

A Clifton police officer was charged with sexually abusing a child, authorities confirmed Friday.

Frank Castro-Ramirez, 39, has a hearing scheduled for this coming Tuesday before a judge in Paterson who’ll determine whether he should be held pending trial, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of her Major Crimes Division’s Special Victims Unit will seek detention, Valdes said.

Clifton police notified unit detectives of the allegations last week, the prosecutor said.

The investigators then interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who, she said, “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Castro-Ramirez on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Clifton between May 2019 and April 2021,” Valdes said.

They arrested Castro-Ramirez on Thursday, charging him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact, as well as child endangerment.

