Clifton Police Car Crashes During Pursuit Of Repeat Offender Following Store Burglary

A Clifton police car crashed during the pursuit of a repeat offender wanted for series of smash and grab burglaries in Bergen and Passaic counties, authorities said.

Joseph Holman, 41, of Passaic was wanted for a string of incidents, including the May 13 burglary of a Clifton Avenue business where the front window was smashed and lottery tickets and other items were stolen, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Detectives had obtained a warrant for Holman’s arrest when officers responding to a burglary call – also on Clifton Avenue – spotted him riding a bicycle around 3 a.m. Monday, Bracken said.

They tried to stop him, but Holman pedaled off, he said.

As the officers pursued him toward Main and Hadley avenues, a police car slammed into a building, the lieutenant said. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Holman then smacked into one of the other police cars, going airborne, Bracken said.

He left the bike and tried to run before he was captured, the lieutenant said.

Holman, who was hospitalized in police custody, has a criminal record involving burglary, theft and other offenses in several New Jersey counties.

Earlier this year, Haledon police chased him down moments after he burglarized a convenience store, authorities said.

SEE: Haledon Police Capture Convenience Store Burglar From Passaic Carrying Cash, Scratch-Offs

His other arrests include a shoplifting that put him behind bars after authorities said he assaulted officers from Edgewater.

SEE: Edgewater Officers Injured In Scuffle With Target Shoplifter

Holman, who was also wanted on a warrant out of Bergen County, was charged by Clifton police with theft, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and weapons and burglary tool offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.