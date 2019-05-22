Clifton PD Seek Wheelie-Popping Dirt Bike Rider Who Left Injured Friend At Crash Scene

Clifton police were seeking a dirt bike rider who fled the scene after his friend popped a wheelie and crashed into a parked car, sending him to the hospital, authorities said.

The two were riding against traffic when the crash occurred at the corner of Main and Hadley Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Clifton Lt. Robert Bracken said.

One was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center with a head injury, while the other rode away on his bike, Bracken said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday morning. No summonses had been issued.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.