Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Clifton PD Seek Wheelie-Popping Dirt Bike Rider Who Left Injured Friend At Crash Scene

Cecilia Levine
Clifton police car.
Clifton police car. Photo Credit: Clifton PBA

Clifton police were seeking a dirt bike rider who fled the scene after his friend popped a wheelie and crashed into a parked car, sending him to the hospital, authorities said.

The two were riding against traffic when the crash occurred at the corner of Main and Hadley Avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Clifton Lt. Robert Bracken said.

One was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center with a head injury, while the other rode away on his bike, Bracken said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday morning. No summonses had been issued.

