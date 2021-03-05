Clifton PD: 100 MPH Driver Who Eluded Police In Newark Arrested At His Morris Home

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Christopher J. Allan
Christopher J. Allan Photo Credit: CLIFTON PD

It's probably best not to flee the police if you're not off the grid.

A driver who topped 100 miles an hour on Route 21 before eluding pursuing Clifton police on the streets of Newark was later arrested as his Morris County home, authorities said.

Officers tried to stop Christopher J. Allan, 39, of Rockaway, on the southbound highway shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

He "refused to stop and led the officers on a chase through the streets of Newark," Bracken said.

Concerned for public safety, the officers pulled back.

Detectives investigated and arrested Allan Sunday afternoon, Bracken said.

He was charged with attempting to elude police and released pending a court hearing.

