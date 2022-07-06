Clifton, Paterson Men Shot, Authorities Investigate

Two men from Clifton and Paterson were hospitalized after being shot Monday night, authorities confirmed.

The 19-year-old Clifton resident and the other victim, 24, were wounded at the corner of Wabash and Crooks avenues in Paterson around 8:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Both arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicles soon after, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any possible suspects had been arrested or identified. Rather, they said, the investigation “remains active and ongoing.”

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help detectives investigate the incident is asked to reach out through the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

