Clifton Man Dead In 5-Car North Plainfield Crash

A 31-year-old Clifton man died in a five-car crash in North Plainfield, authorities said.

John Melo was found unresponsive after losing control of his vehicle and hitting several others in the left and center lanes of Route 22 near West End Avenue around 1:05 p.m. Monday, North Plainfield Police Chief William Parenti said.

First responders administered medical aid on Melo before he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerset, where he died just before 1:50 p.m., police said.

A commercial-type vehicle that fled the scene was also involved in the crash, authorities said.

Other drivers included a 73-year old from Dunellen, a 45-year-old from Hasbrouck Heights and a 54-year-old from Murray Hill.

The accident investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with more information can contact the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937 , and request to speak to Traffic Safety Sergeant Kardos or the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-888-577-8477.

