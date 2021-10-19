Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Clifton Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Victim For 6 Years

Jerry DeMarco
Corey Ervin
Corey Ervin Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Clifton man sexually assaulted a young victim over the course of six years, beginning when the child was 12, authorities charged.

Corey Ervin, 44, remained held in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest Monday on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal contact and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Detectives from her Special Victims Unit began investigating after being notified by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Valdes said Tuesday.

They interviewed multiple witnesses, as well as the youth, now 18, who “disclosed being assaulted by (Ervin) at a residence in Paterson and in a motor vehicle” beginning at 12 years old, the prosecutor said.

An assistant prosecutor will ask a judge that Ervin remain held pending trial, she said.

