Cliffside Park Boy, 12, Struck By Van, Undocumented Immigrant Charged

An undocumented immigrant using a fake driver's license was behind the wheel of a Fairview contractor's van that struck a 12-year-old boy in Cliffside Park, authorities said.

The 2006 Ford E250 painting company van was headed south on Anderson Avenue when the boy suddenly stepped into its path near the corner of Greenmount Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The youngster was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with foot pain and swelling on his forehead, Capano said.

The driver, Brandon H. Chitic-Mayor, 25, of 90th Street in North Bergen, gave responding officers a bogus driver's license, the deputy chief said. It turned out he's in the country illegally, Capano said.

Police issued 12 summonses before releasing him, he said.

The company owner, meanwhile, got nine summonses, the deputy chief said.

