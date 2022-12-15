Cliffside Ex-Con Caught Casing Stores In Fairview Had Pills, Knives, Message For Police

A Cliffside Park ex-con with a lengthy drug-related criminal history who police in Fairview said they busted before dawn Thursday sported a distinctive message for them atop his balding head.

Tattooed on his scalp: “F*ck The Police.”

David Weber, 40, also had a knife hanging from a lanyard around his neck and another on his hip when borough police caught him peering into the windows of businesses on Anderson Avenue around 4 a.m. Dec. 15, Detective Capt. Michael Martic said.

Weber is known to police. He has a criminal record stretching back more than 15 years for offenses that include theft, making terroristic threats and minor weapons possession – nearly all of them connected to heroin or other drug use out of several Bergen County towns.

Weber told Fairview Officers Diego Porras Officer and Samer Abuledba that he was “looking into the windows of the businesses to see what time they open so he could get something to eat,” Martic said.

Questioned about the knives, he said, “it’s late at night,” the captain said.

Weber also carried a backpack that contained 32 vials of Clonazepam – 128 tablets in all – along with nearly a dozen Adderall pills, Martic said.

Police charged Weber with drug and weapons possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

