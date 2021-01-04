Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

CLIFF DRAMA: Distraught Rockland Woman, 19, Rescued By Palisades Interstate Parkway PD

Jerry DeMarco
Palisades Interstate Parkway police
Palisades Interstate Parkway police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

HEROES: Noontime traffic rumbled across the George Washington Bridge below as a distraught 19-year-old Rockland woman sat atop the Palisades on Thursday.

A short time earlier, the Thiells woman told her father that she wanted to end it all.

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Officer Elizabeth Santos found the woman’s car in the lot at Fort Lee Historic Park, then found her sitting at the edge of the cliffs on the other side of the security fence, Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

Backup Officers Matthew Hearon and Anthony Engel joined Santos in trying to talk to the woman, Walter said.

After about 20 minutes, they convinced her not to jump, the sergeant said.

Members of the Fort Lee Ambulance Corps took her to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation, he said.

Port Authority police also responded, Walter noted.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

