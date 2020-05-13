CityMD Mistakenly Tells 15,000 NJ, NY Patients They're Immune To COVID-19 After Antibody Test

CityMD has changed its messaging after telling 15,000 New York and New Jersey patients who tested positive for coronavirus antibodies that they were immune to the virus.

Someone who tests positive for coronavirus antibodies is not necessarily immune, FDA Associate commissioner Peter Pitts told ABC. Healthcare officials remain unsure of the level of immunity for those who have been exposed to the virus.

The urgent care clinic released the following statement to ABC News:

"All CityMD patients getting the COVID-19 antibody test are given several documents (including printed discharge instructions and an FAQ) explaining that a positive result does not necessarily mean they have long-term immunity to COVID-19. Some CityMD patients received additional information from our patient portal saying a positive result on the COVID-19 antibody test confers immunity.

Many public health experts have said that the presence of antibodies in a patient means it is very likely that the patient has some degree of immunity. That said, we were concerned that the portal message might create some confusion for our patients, so we decided to remove that language from the portal message. We have contacted all affected patients and apologize for the confusion."

CitMD, with 16 New Jersey locations, made antibody tests available to anyone who tested positive for coronavirus, anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus and people who think they had it but have been asymptomatic for at least two weeks.

CityMD is not charging for the tests and is waiving insurance co-pays. The clinic has centers in Bayonne, Clark, Paramus, Clifton, East Brunswick, East Hanover, Jersey City, Hoboken, Newark, Ramsey, Teterboro, Union, Wall and Wayne.

