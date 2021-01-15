City 'Accordion' Bus Dangles From Cross Bronx Overpass

The front of a tandem bus careened off the Cross Bronx Expressway and dangled onto a Major Deegan Expressway ramp late Thursday, critically injuring the driver, authorities said.

Eight passengers were hospitalized with what the New York Fire Department said weren’t life-threatening injuries after the front of the MTA accordion bus smashed into the ramp below, leaving it vertical, shortly after 11 p.m.

The rest of the bus remained on the highway near University Avenue, with its design likely preventing a greater catastrophe.

Police initially said the driver either "failed to navigate" a turn on the Cross Bronx or had brake failure. No other vehicles were involved.

The bus was secured and towed.

"Preliminary indications are that the bus operator was very helpful, very heroic, was able to help customers get off the bus to safety," MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano told CBS2.

