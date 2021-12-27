Christmas House Fire Contained In Franklin Lakes

Firefighters contained a late Christmas afternoon blaze at a Franklin Lakes home.

Fire Chief Charles Bohny Jr. was among the first at the scene of the fire, which broke out in an attached garage at the $2 million Hampton Hill Road home shortly after 4:30 p.m., responders said.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down in roughly 15 minutes and contained to the garage, they said. The chief declared the blaze under control around 5 p.m.

A female resident was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported.

Firefighting colleagues from Oakland, Waldwick, Wyckoff and North Haledon provided mutual aid, the department said.

