Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Struck By Commuter Train In Hackensack
News

Christie Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore Flickr

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted shortly before lunchtime Saturday.

Christie, who helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, joins a list of people in Trump's inner circle -- as well as the president himself and First Lady Melania Trump -- who have reported positive coronavirus results.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who also helped the president with debate prep, announced Friday that she had tested positive, as did Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien.

“No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time,” Christie told ABC News

The group, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, "was about five or six people in total,” Christie said.

Then came the former US attorney's tweet on Saturday.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie tweeted. "I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."

The former NJ governor and US attorney spread the news shortly before noon Saturday.

@GovChristie

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.