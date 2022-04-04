Chris Rock Packs Atlantic City's Borgata Following Will Smith Slap

Will Smith's Oscars slap didn't hurt the turnout for Chris Rock's comedy tour.

The comedian packed the Borgata in Atlantic City over the weekend, the second stop on his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022."

Lines were longer than expected, and even those who purchased their tickets online were forced to wait for an hour or more, PhillyMag reports.

StubHub users hiked up ticket prices, some to nearly $1,000.

The first show started at 8 p.m., but was supposed to start at 7 p.m., the outlet said.

"I had a whole show written long before that shit went down," the comic said, before launching into his original set.

Smith's slap last Sunday left fans stunned, and eventually pushed him to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

