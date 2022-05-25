Child 'Sexploitation': Ridgewood Man, Accused Female Trafficker From Georgia Busted In Probe

The arrest of a Ridgewood man who sought nude photos and videos from kids he had online sex chats with led investigators to a child in Georgia who was being victimized by a female sex trafficker, authorities said.

James A. Razin, 36, “used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Wednesday, May 25.

Razin, who lives in the Mayflower Apartments complex on East Ridgewood Avenue, also “engaged[d] in live, one-on-one online chats with children and requested nude images and videos of them,” the prosecutor said.

Razin was arrested last Friday, following a warranted raid on his apartment, Musella said. He has since remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with producing, distributing and possessing child pornography, as well as child endangerment, records show.

The investigation also led to the identification of a child who Musella said was being sexually exploited by a mom in Columbus, GA.

That woman, Townes Borum, was arrested over the past weekend after members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (“GBI”) Child Exploitation & Computer Crimes Unit executed a warrant at the child’s home.

She has remained held for prosecution in Georgia on charges of trafficking a child for sexual servitude and child sexual exploitation by producing, distributing and possessing kiddie porn.

Musella expressed concern Wednesday that there may be more victims who haven’t yet come forward after communicating with either defendant.

He asked parents to check with their children to see whether they’d been contacted by or corresponding with these screen names:

karate_miley_daddy

karate_miley_12

faces_of_the_usmc

unknownid36

Kiddy.bai

jimminator1775

The prosecutor asked that anyone who finds proof of contact with any of those screen identities contact his anonymous tips line immediately: (201) 226-5532.

Musella also thanked Ridgewood police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Muscogee County (GA) Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case, as well as Ramsey, Hackensack, Englewood and Lyndhurst police who participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

