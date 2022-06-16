Child Porn Sting Nets Retired NJ Middle School Teacher, 73

A retired New Jersey middle school teacher was busted by federal agents for trafficking child pornography.

Robert H. Conrad, 73, of Roselle had an "ongoing sexually graphic conversation" over the course of three months with what turned out to be an undercover agent with the New Jersey Division of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Conrad also "publicly posted multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children" in a chatroom and "sent similar videos to the undercover agent directly," Sellinger said.

Federal authorities seized "numerous videos of child pornography" on Conrad's electronic devices while arresting him at his home on charges of distributing and receiving child porn, the U.S. attorney said.

U.S. Magistrate Edward S. Kiel released Conrad on $100,000 unsecured bond, with home detention and electronic monitoring, following an appearance in federal court in Newark.

Sellinger credited the New Jersey-based HSI agents, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark and the Roselle Police Department with the investigation leading to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edeli Rivera of his Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Narcotics Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.