Child Porn Probe: NY Bank Tech Busted By Passaic County Sheriff's Investigators

A West Milford man who works as a tech for a New York security company had a side pursuit, as well, authorities said.

Steven F. Jackson, 44, was charged with being the leader of a child pornography network after investigators learned that he'd used a chat room to share videos and other images of child sexual abuse, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

The Internet Crime Against Children Task Force detectives seized several electronic devices as part of a five-month investigation leading to Jackson's arrest, the sheriff said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office assisted, he said.

Jackson was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on charges that also include possessing, maintaining and distributing child pornography, Berdnik said.

