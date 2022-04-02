Child Porn Probe Nets Mahwah Man

An unemployed Mahwah man was caught collecting and trafficking child porn, authorities said.

Christopher Troiano, 37, was arrested after Cyber Crimes Unit investigators raided his Konight Court home in the Pond Meadow Condominiums between Pulis and Fardale avenues, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Troiano “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 1000 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

He shared them too, the prosecutor said.

Troiano remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

Musella thanked Mahwah police for their assistance. He also credited police from Lyndhurst, Rochelle Park, Hackensack, Ramsey and Saddle Brook who all participate in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.