CHILD PORN: Ex-Mahwah Councilman Gets Probation

UPDATE: A former Mahwah councilman who admitted having child porn avoided prison time and won't have to register as a Megan's Law offender thanks to a plea deal.

Charles Jandris, a 56-year-old father of two, was sentenced to five years probation in Superior Court in Hackensack late last week as part of the deal.

Jandris was operating a children's day care center with his mother when he was arrested in February 2019, authorities said at the time.

Parents said "Chuck" Jandris for years had driven the bus for what was then the Children’s Learning Center of Mahwah, founded by Rae Ann Jandris in 1984. The center is now under new ownership with a different name.

Jandris, a former EMT captain, had also mentored several members of Mahwah Emergency Medical Services before leaving the previous summer. He was a councilman in Mahwah from 2011 to 2014 and had served on the township Planning Board.

Following his arrest, Bergen County prosecutors said that Jandris "used the Internet to view and possess digital files depicting nude and sexually explicit prepubescent children."

Jandris doesn't have to register under Megan's Law but must complete sex offender mental health treatment under the terms of his plea deal.

