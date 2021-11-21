Child, 4, Among Five Shot At Backyard Party In Passaic

A 4-year-old child was one of five people wounded when two men started shooting at an overnight backyard party in Passaic, authorities said.

City police responding shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday reported finding the child, along with two women – one 21 from Passaic, the other 25 from Newark – and a 29-year-old Newark man all wounded by gunfire.

They been struck at a home near the corner of Lafayette and Howe avenues “when two unknown gunmen opened fire,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

All four were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

A fifth victim, a 21-year-old Passaic man, refused medical treatment after being grazed by a bullet, Valdes and Guzman said.

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help detectives investigating the incident contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or contact the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900.

