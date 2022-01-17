Chickens Killed, Dog, Pet Birds Rescued In Hawthorne House Fire

Several chickens died and a dog and some pet birds were rescued during a fast-moving Monday morning house fire in Hawthorne.

The blaze broke out on the first floor and extended to the second floor and attic of the Lafayette Avenue home at Llewellyn Avenue around 10 a.m., responders said.

Firefighters quickly got in knocked down and under control in under a half hour.

No other injuries were reported. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

