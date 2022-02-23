Cherry Hill Baseball Coach Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Victim Multiple Times: Prosecutor

A baseball coach and landscaper from Camden County has been charged with multiple sexual offenses against a 12-year-old minor, authorities said.

Thomas Bianco III, 20, was charged on Wednesday, Feb. 23, with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment, they said. It was not clear how Bianco and the alleged victim knew each other.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred on multiple occasions in Bianco’s vehicle, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kemp.

Bianco is a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League and employs minors in his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, LLC, they said.

Bianco was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kimberley Abreu at (856) 225-8443 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Sergeant Kristina Grimaldi at (856) 432-8818.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

