Chemicals In Rutgers Lab Caused Major Seziures, Former Employee Says In Federal Suit

Jon Craig
A former Rutgers University worker says he was exposed to hazardous chemicals that caused him to have major seizures, according to a federal lawsuit.

Jacob Moskowitz claims that Rutgers' chemistry department hired him as a scientific glassblower with no experience in that job. Then he was asked to handle chemicals that he said caused epilepsy and anxiety.

One of the hazardous materials was thorium, a radioactive metal found in rocks and soils, according to the suit. Thorium compounds are known to be carcinogenic and caused him to suffer major epileptic seizures, the lawsuit said.

Moskowitz allegedly suggested ways to make the glassware sealing process safer, but was ignored by Rutgers officials.

A Rutgers spokesman said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

