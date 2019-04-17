Check Out This Parking Job: Mercedes Drives Over Toyota At Paramus Mall

Video footage of a car that drove on top of another in Paramus has gone viral.

"Parking in New Jersey is a dead a** sport," said Max Zavian, who posted a video of Tuesday's incident at Bergen Town Center to Twitter.

Zavian said he heard the noise and turned around to see a Mercedes on top of a Toyota sedan.

The video garnered more than 97,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

Chris Feinthel commented on the video saying he used to play a game with a friend, sending photos of "ridiculous" parking jobs from around New Jersey.

"Game is officially over," he said.

