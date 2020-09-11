Chatham Police Launch Task Force Enforcing Social Distancing, Mask-Wearing

Police in Chatham are looking for volunteers to hand out free masks and encourage social distancing with the launch of the Chatham Borough Covid-19 Ambassador Program.

The program sets up volunteers in highly-traveled pedestrian areas and offers a “zero-confrontational” approach to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The volunteers will distribute free masks and “gently encourage” social distancing.

“As the Covid-19 infection rate continues to raise both nationally and within our state, studies have shown that social distancing, wearing a mask, and hand washing is effective in lowering the infection rate,” police said. “This program is a zero confrontational program and was created out of a sense of caring.”

Those interested in participating in the program can email Officer Brian Colatrella at bcolatrella@chathampd.org.

“Please mask up,” police said. “Wearing is caring.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.