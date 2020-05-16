Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: BMW Slams Into Utility Pole Outside Route 17 BMW Dealership
News

Charter Fishing, Boat Rentals OK'd By Murphy In Next Phase Of NJ Reopening

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Fishing and charter boats got the OK from Gov. Murphy.
Fishing and charter boats got the OK from Gov. Murphy. Photo Credit: Jersey Hooker Charters Facebook

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday announced the signing of a new executive order allowing charter fishing and boats rentals in New Jersey.

The nonessential rental companies had been closed until now to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Even with social distancing, we’re confident everyone can have a safe and memorable summer,” Murphy said.

The companies will keep a log of customers to help with contact tracing if need be. Charter boats and rental businesses must observe social distancing rules and accept online or telephone payment to limit human contact.

Murphy earlier this week announce New Jersey beaches and lakes will reopen May 22, and nonessential businesses can open for curbside pickup only.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.