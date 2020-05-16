Charter Fishing, Boat Rentals OK'd By Murphy In Next Phase Of NJ Reopening

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday announced the signing of a new executive order allowing charter fishing and boats rentals in New Jersey.

The nonessential rental companies had been closed until now to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Even with social distancing, we’re confident everyone can have a safe and memorable summer,” Murphy said.

The companies will keep a log of customers to help with contact tracing if need be. Charter boats and rental businesses must observe social distancing rules and accept online or telephone payment to limit human contact.

Murphy earlier this week announce New Jersey beaches and lakes will reopen May 22, and nonessential businesses can open for curbside pickup only.

